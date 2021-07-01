Gulf Shores Police arrested a man and charged him with first-degree rape. They said he lured a Pensacola woman to town and assaulted her. Now, police are concerned there may be more victims.

Police said 25-year-old Daniel Windell Piggott of Tampa was arrested without incident last week. Gulf Shores Police said Piggott forcibly raped his victim inside her car at the One Club apartment community on the city’s north side.

“He just had her come there to that general area. They met. He got into her car,” said Lt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores PD. “You know, like I said, under the guise of going to another location, I guess maybe as a date and they never left the parking lot.”

Investigators said Piggott met his victim online and arranged for the woman to drive from Pensacola to meet him. Police said the assault happened inside her car in the parking lot at One Club, where police said Piggott has been living for the past year.

Police said their victim went to Perdido Bay Emergency Clinic in Florida after the rape to be checked out and that’s who called them.

Daniel Piggott is currently free on $10,000 bond and is being required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Through the investigation, police have developed concerns Piggott may have used the same method to lure other women and are urging them to come forward.

“Statistically, we have very few of these type situations,” Woodruff said. “The detectives I think just think he could have met other people online and maybe they haven’t come forward or something like that.”

If you are also a victim, call Gulf Shores Police.