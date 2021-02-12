Gulf Shores Police have arrested a local contractor they say took money from multiple homeowners and never did the work promised. John McCadden faces three theft of property charges and investigators say more charges will likely come. Gulf Shores Police have been looking for McCadden for months.

They began investigating complaints against John McCadden last year and have had active warrants for his arrest for several months. The case against McCadden began last June after a Gulf Shores homeowner claims to have paid him $4,500 to build a new fence. Sandra Sullivan said McCadden never came back and made an appeal to him.

“I would like to say to John that you should turn yourself in, make it right,” Sullivan told Fox 10 News on January 15, 2021.

That didn’t happen and once police released his picture, more complaints started coming in.

“We took an additional two cases…and we forwarded two cases to outside agencies as well and we found additional information that there might be numerous victims in the surrounding area that still don’t know that they’ve been victimized yet,” explained Gulf Shores Police detective, Mike Huguet in January.

Since then, even more complaints against McCadden have been reported and Thursday, February 11, 2021 his luck ran out. Detective Huguet, along with Foley Police stopped John McCadden after spotting him on County Road 16 near Magnolia Springs. He was arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail on $22,500 bond.

If you think you’re also a victim of John McCadden’s, call Gulf Shores Police.