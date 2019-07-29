GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Gulf Shores Police Department on Monday announced it has made an arrest in a credit card skimming case and that additional victims have come forward.
The GSPD said that on Thursday, July 25, officers initiated an investigation into the fraudulent use of a debit card. Surveillance video was recovered from the store where the transaction occurred, police said.
According to investigators, officers immediately recognized the person and the vehicle from a vehicle stop made earlier in the week. At the time of that stop, the driver was identified as 23-year-old Jareece D'Andre Bryant of Orrville, Ala.
After he was identified as the offender from the fraudulent use case, police said, warrants were issued for Bryant on Friday. GSPD patrol officers spotted Bryant’s vehicle the same day and arrested him, according to police.
His vehicle was impounded and evidence from this case was recovered.
Additional victims have now filed reports, and GSPD detectives are continuing to investigate Bryant and his fraudulent use of several different debit cards, police said.
If you have been a victim or have additional information regarding Bryant’s alleged criminal activity, you are asked to call GSPD at 251-968-2431. Detective Mike Hoguet can be reached directly at 251-968-9841.
