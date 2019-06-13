Gulf Shores detectives need your help identifying two suspects who reportedly stole a beach wheelchair, causing extensive damage.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of West Beach Blvd.
Please contact Detective Boone at 251-968-2431 if you can assist with identifying the two subjects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.