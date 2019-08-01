The Gulf Shores Police Department needs your help identifying a pair of theft suspects.
Officials say on July 24, 2019 suspects entered several businesses along Gulf Shores Parkway and used a stolen debit card fraudulently.
Video surveillance captured several images of the suspects and authorities are requesting your help in identifying both.
If you can identify either subject, please contact Detective Mike Hoguet at 251-968-9841. If after hours, please contact our Communications Center at 251-968-2431.
