BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Three Gulf Shores police officers are back on duty a month after an incident that left a suspect dead.
Russell Mallette fell to his death from a condo balcony after a shootout with police officers on September 9, 2019.
Investigators said it started when an officer saw Mallette speeding on Beach Boulevard around 4 a.m. Mallette was pulled over and the officer spoke with him and determined that Mallette was driving under the influence.
Police said Mallette then took off in his car driving east on Beach Boulevard. They said he pulled into the Ocean House II condominium where he parked his car and ran into the building. The officer caught up with Mallette on the fifth floor near the elevators.
According to investigators, Mallette attacked the police officer and was able to grab the officer's gun. They said he then started shooting at the officer. The officer was able to take cover and was not injured.
A second officer arrived at the scene and returned fire at Mallette. Investigators said Mallette ran into a stairwell where the third officer responding to the scene fired shots at him. Police said Mallette went up the stairs and made his way to the eighth or ninth floor of the condo.
At that point, officers said they lost contact with Mallette. They worked to set up a perimeter around the building and made sure residents and guests at the condo were back in their rooms.
Police said Mallette then jumped over the balcony and fell to his death. According to autopsy results, Mallette was shot two times, but the gunshot wounds were not life-threatening. The cause of death was blunt force trauma received from the fall.
No police officers were hurt during the incident.
The three officers who made contact with Mallette were placed on administrative leave. They returned to duty a month after the incident.
The Baldwin County investigation into the incident is ongoing. When it is complete, the case will go to a grand jury for review. District Attorney Robert Wilters said body camera video and witness statements will not be released until that investigation is complete.
