The Gulf Shores Police Department is investigating a car fire which occurred near Lulu’s on June 15, 2019 at 2:25 a.m. The investigation into this has identified a suspect vehicle involved with the crime. That vehicle is a dark colored, possibly 2-door, car with a sunroof. It was occupied by a white male at the time of this crime.
Police say a timeline has been developed that ties this vehicle to the crime. The suspect vehicle was in the Pelican Place parking lot in the 3800 block of Gulf Shores Pkwy at 2:15 a.m. The vehicle drove south from that location to the crime scene. A suspect is observed lighting an object and throwing it on a vehicle which results in total loss of the car. The suspect vehicle then departs and returns to the area of Pelican Place.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Hoguet (251) 968-9841. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (251) 968-2431.
