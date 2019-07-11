The Gulf Shores police department is asking for the public's help in locating a couple of suspects they say were involved in a theft.
Officials say the suspects are wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at a business located in the 1600 block of Gulf Shores Parkway.
Anyone with information in helping to identify the subjects is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Harris at 251-968-9836.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.