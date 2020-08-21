Gulf Shores prepares for first game of season with new health and safety guidelines

Gulf Shores is kicking off its football season Friday night.
Of course this year’s season you can expect to see some major changes, as players, coaches, and fans adjust to new health and safety guidelines.
Gulf Shores' stadium will only be filled to half capacity, and officials have added extra bleachers so everyone, including the band, can practice social distancing.
Masks will be required, and you must purchase your ticket online beforehand.
Concession stands will also only be serving prepackaged food.
While its been a lot of work adhering to these guidelines, school officials say having some sense of normalcy for students is well worth it.
“We weren’t sure it was going to get here, and so our players, our coaches have really gone the extra mile all summer, and followed the guidelines, so we are excited to at least be playing game one," said GSCS Superintendent, Dr. Matt Akin.
Gulf Shores kicks off against Elberta at 7 pm.
