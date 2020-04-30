Gulf Shores Public Works gets ready for beach re-opening

The City of Gulf Shores Public Works working overtime Thursday morning to get beaches ready to open to the public.
Public Works Director Noel Hand says his department has been making the best of the beach closure, doing maintenance they usually never get chance to do, like repainting parking lots, deep cleaning the bathrooms, combing the sand, and oiling wooden buildings and walkways.
They also began bright and early putting back out recycling bins, handicapped accessible walkways, and taking up layers of barricades.
“The residents are ready to have their beach back, and I’m ready for them to have their beach back. For me and my family we are as well, so we’re all excited," said Hand.
They also have been repaving part of the Gulf Place East area in front of the Hangout.
This area will remain closed until Saturday as they finish up work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.