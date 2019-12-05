Gulf Shores requiring changes to Hangout Fest before issuing 2020 permit

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Two days after the Hangout Music Festival announced its lineup of famed musicians and bands performing next summer, the city of Gulf Shores is requiring the festival to address residents' concerns before approving the music festival's annual permit.
Hangout Music Festival owner Shaul Zislin led a public meeting Thursday night, listening to resident's concerns of traffic, noise, and unruly attendees, the resident's say are associated with the long-running festival, which brings more than 40,000 people to Gulf Shores each year.
"I think the solution is the acts you attract," one man said into a microphone at Big Beach Brewery. "If you would attract acts that would attract a little older people, I think a lot of these problems would go away."
Scheduled to perform at the Hangout Music Festival in May 2020 are The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Kane Brown, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, and Kane Brown, among dozens others.
Reeves Price, who is the VP of Operations for AEG Presents Gulf Coast/Winter Circle Productions and has partnered with Zislin to improve the festival, says in 2020, they will lower the volume from the stage and roll out a new ambassador program.
"If you live in an area and somebody is trespassing on your property, you can look out and see the ambassador for that area and say, 'hey, can you help with this,"' Price explained.
Hangout Festival, which also provides a $40 million dollar boom to the Gulf Coast, is under contract with Gulf Shores through 2025.
The event's annual permit will be up for discussion in the spring, according to the Gulf Shores city spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.