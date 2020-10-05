Cleanup from Hurricane Sally is far from done and now Baldwin County residents are coming to grips with the possibility of another hit. Some Gulf Shores residents say it’s the last thing anyone wants to see.
“Definitely nervous. Definitely going to be watching and making sure that we’re as prepared as possible,” said Gulf Shores resident, Kelly Walker.
Walker has been cleaning up ever since Hurricane Sally blew through Gulf Shores. She’s hauled countless loads of debris to the road and isn’t looking forward to that happening again.
“The water level was like completely up. There was barely the white picket fence was showing,” Walker said of Hurricane Sally’s storm surge. “I mean, it was four-ish feet all the way through and we just have not experienced that much water here, you know since Ivan.”
With the surge came the damage. Sandpiper lane was lined with mountains of debris a week ago and residents there are just getting things back to a manageable level. Next door to Walker, Frank Kostyra is taking a wait and see approach. He’s cleaning up but not too much.
“I’m not too worried because we’re not going to put things where they were,” Kostyra explained. “We never cleaned out anything, so everything got wet and a lot of things were destroyed that ended up on the pile, so this time we’re not going to do any major repairs until we see.”
Baldwin County EMA officials hope that Hurricane Sally was a wake-up call to those who’d become complacent. Delta brings with it many concerns but the biggest is for the safety of those who live here.
“We look at our homes. We look at our places of residence as our safety and in this situation, it was compromised just several weeks ago with Sally so it’s not going to take as much to do even more damage,” explained Baldwin County EMA Director, Zachery Hood.
EMA officials want folks to be ready just in case we get another strike. Their other big focus right now is clearing debris from all hurricane evacuation routes throughout the county.
