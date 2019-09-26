Thanks to a one-of-a-kind public-private partnership, beginning Monday, October 1, 2019 Gulf Shores residents won’t have to pay for ground or air ambulance services. Gulf Shores officials said this is the first time in America a service like this has been offered.
Through the city’s agreement with Medstar, any expenses above what personal insurance covers will be paid, excluding any deductibles or co-pays. The coverage is guaranteed for all permanent residents of Gulf Shores when they receive services from anywhere in Baldwin County. To be considered a permanent resident, you must reside in the city at least six months out of the year.
“Because this place is so welcoming, and people always want to come back, we get the tax dollars, the sales tax that comes in which allows our city council to sit down and make some really great decisions for our citizens,” explained Gulf Shores Deputy Fire Chief, Keith Martin.
The city is spending $163,000 annually for the coverage with Medstar. The money will come from the city’s general fund. In the city’s 2025 Strategic Plan, leading edge healthcare is a priority and those instrumental in bringing it about said this plan is a great example of that effort.
“By the City Council allowing up to put this plan in place, what we are doing is eliminating a future stress,” Martin said. “You’re going to go to that hospital. You’re going to get out. You’re going to be at home and it’s time to recuperate and get better. You are not going to have to worry about an absorbent transport bill.”
For just $45 annually, or $35 for seniors, residents will also be covered outside of Baldwin County, in 38 states where Medstar operates. Gulf Shores residents are excited to have the new coverage.
“Well, I was just completely surprised,” said Drew Wilson. “It’s something that I hadn’t really thought the city was working on, but the more that I hear about it, I’m really proud of the city for taking the initiative to focus on improving the quality of life for the permanent Gulf Shores citizens.”
Bills for air ambulance service can get very high. Medstar said it’s not unusual to have up to 30 calls for air service monthly, just in Baldwin County. Individual bills can range between $20,000-$40,000, depending on the type of service. According to the Association of Air Medical Services, 550,000 patients use air ambulance services each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.