The Gulf Shores Police Department announced the arrest of Jeffrey Ryan West, 19, of Gulf Shores, who has been charged with terrorist threats (13A-10-15).
West was arrested at his home on November 28 by members of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Gulf Shores Police Department’s K9 unit. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison.
Officials say GSPD detectives began investigating West the day before after becoming aware of a video he posted on social media. In the video, West made threats of violence directed specifically at Gulf Shores PD.
While this case was investigated by GSPD Detectives, the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office did provide investigative support. Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Sergeant Nate Harris at 251-968-9836. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 251-968-2431.
