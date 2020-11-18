Gulf Shores unveil renovated locker rooms in time for first basketball tournament

Gulf Shores City Schools is growing non-stop after breaking off from Baldwin County Schools last year.
The athletic department is no exception.
"Wrestling had nowhere to dress. Volleyball, basketball were sharing spaces, cheerleaders had no space," said Dr. Matt Akin, Superintendent of Gulf Shores City Schools.
Thanks to newly renovated locker rooms opening this week, every team now has a space to call their own.
Soon many of those same teams will have their own practice space too, as construction continues on a brand new auxiliary gym on the high school's campus.
"Pre-COVID we had big tournaments, volleyball tournaments, wrestling tournaments, basketball tournaments, and so it gives us that space, but most importantly its practice space, which is also about equity. Now you don't have to wait and practice at 7 o'clock," said Akin.
While big tournaments are ruled out for now, Akin says he hopes future tournaments will help offset the major loss in revenue for high school athletics this year due to COVID.
Construction has been set back because of Hurricane Sally, but they are hoping for the auxiliary gym to be completed by sometime this Spring.
We're told locker rooms will be ready in time for the school's first basketball tournament this weekend.
