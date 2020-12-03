Gulf State Park asks for your help restoring dunes after Sally

From the state park pier, to its trails, crews have been working around the clock at Gulf State Park to get things back to normal after Sally.
This month, they are focusing on the beach itself.
Storms have washed away hundreds of cubic yards of our famous white sugar sand.
The Dune Restoration Project is helping stop some of that.
Dune Doctors and naturalists at the park have been working together for 15 years now.
The Dune Doctors are a coastal erosion control firm based just across the state line in Pensacola.
Before volunteers arrived, they delivered boxes full of sea oats, a major building block of dunes.
“Those are coming from the seeds that came from the state park. So we try to bring back to the state park what comes from the state park,” said Dune Doctor Frederique Beroset.
The park is hosting several volunteer sessions this month, hoping to plant nearly 3,000 sea oats before the end of 2020.
“It holds the sand in place, so when we have storms, the water can eat away at the sand a little bit, but the roots will hold it, so the force of the water doesn’t hit the building as hard as it would if the dunes were not here,” said State Park Naturalist Kelly Reetz.
Anyone 7 and up can come help out and learn along the way for free throughout the month.
They are having sessions from 10-noon every Monday and Thursday morning.
They are also planning on hosting one Saturday event this month, with more details to come.
If you’d like to come help plant sea oats, you’re asked to RSVP ahead of time to cindy.langston@dcnr.alabama.gov.
