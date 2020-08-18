Gulf State Park conducts prescribed burn just weeks after wildfire breaks out

Smoke billowing over the campground this morning at Gulf State Park, as crews begin work on a 140 acre prescribed burn.
Park and Forestry officials say prescribed burns just like this one play a large role in preventing wildfires, just like the one that broke out at the park earlier this month, forcing several Gulf Shores residents to evacuate their homes.
“We look at the amount of fuel, which are things like pine straw, the vines, and the shrubs that are in that area, and by reducing that through a prescribed burn it prevents if someone were to light a cigarette and throw it down on the ground, or someone had fire blow out of their fire pit, so the fire can’t just get away from it, there’s no fuel left in that area," said Gulf State Park Naturalist, Kelly Reetz.
Alabama Forestry Commission is taking the lead in conducting the burn, as campers were relocated out of the areas ablaze.
Fire breaks and many more safety protocols were in place, as officials keep a close eye on the weather to limit the risk of spread.
“When we do set the fire, we can monitor where its going, by using the wind and the way the fire is set, that way we’re less likely to have a chance of it jumping from the area where we want to have it," said Reetz.
Certain parts of the campground will be closed for reservations through the end of the month as crews continue to eliminate unneeded brush.
We’re told if weather permits they plan on burning an additional 110 acres of marshland surrounding the campground.
