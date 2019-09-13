Gulf State Park hosts first ever Turtle Fest

Gulf Shores is gearing up to host its first ever Turtle Fest this weekend!
Gulf State Park, Alabama Coastal Foundation, and Share the Beach are teaming up to celebrate sea turtles as well as educate the public on how we can make them feel more at home here on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
With dozens of sea turtle nests hatching along our coast, this gives kids a chance to learn more about them, make turtle themed crafts, and have some fun along the way!
“Sea turtles are so important to our area and we make such an effort in the conservation of sea turtles, so its very important that we share this with the next generation," said Cindy Langston with Gulf State Park.
The inaugural Turtle Fest is happening this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Gulf State Park Pier.
Admission is three dollars.
