Those who’ve been to any of the public beaches in Orange Beach lately may have noticed new parking kiosks have been installed. State Park officials said fees won’t be collected until spring. This came as a surprise to the city and those who live in Orange Beach and has raised some questions.
Gulf State Park workers spent Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021 covering up several newly installed, high-tech parking kiosks. The kiosks are located at four public access points; Romar, Cotton Bayou, Perdido Pass East and Shell Beach. What it will cost to park and who will have to pay is still being worked out.
“We’ve got to address the parking here in Orange Beach and we really haven’t determined what the pricing model will be or what the fees will be or what citizens will pay and what won’t and what property owners will pay and what won’t,” said Director of Gulf State Park, Gary Ellis.
The biggest question locals have is whether the parking fees will apply to them? It’s a question the city would also like an answer to. Right now, the only public beach access in Orange Beach is Gulf State Park Property. The park service operates these beaches in partnership with the city of Orange Beach, which provides several services, most notably being lifeguards. Residents at the beach Tuesday were adamant they shouldn’t have to pay to park.
“There’s no other place to get to the beach,” said Orange Beach resident, Robin Martin. “It’s the only access we have is through the Gulf State Pak right now, so there’s got to be some kind of allowances in my opinion made.”
“If the locals can get in with their decals, it’s okay because I think the locals should have some priorities here,” added Susan Clevenger. “This is the only access for us and the people that come and rent have access with all their condos.”
In a post to its Facebook page yesterday, the city of Orange Beach made it clear this decision or project is not led by the city but by State Park leadership. Mayor Tony Kennon said he’s confident allowances will be made for residents and hopes that will be cleared up soon. As for where the money made through parking will go, park officials said it will stay right here.
“The current administration believes in reinvesting where the earnings occur, so the money that is earned through parking and other concession fees and anything relating to the park itself are reinvested right here, so we’re not feeding the beast in Montgomery, so to speak,” Ellis explained.
The goal is to have the kiosks operational by spring. While the pricing hasn’t been set yet, park officials said it’s likely it will stay in line with Gulf Shores which has a half-day and full-day rate and operates on a seasonal basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.