Gulf State Park launches bikeshare program

Some mixing it up this Labor Day weekend, taking a break from Gulf State Park’s beaches and taking advantage of its new bikeshare program.
Gulf State Park has more than 28 miles of trails, and thanks to a new bikeshare program, more and more people are now able to take advantage of that.
The park now has 50 bikes available to anyone with a smartphone to ride for up to 3 hours for free.
All you have to do is find a bike rack at one of the many stations throughout the park, like Woodside Restaurant, the beach pavilion, Eagles Loop Trailhead and Gulf Oak Ridge Trailhead and scan a code with the Bloom App.
Officials tell us this is giving more people a chance to see what else the park offers other than the beach.
“A lot of people don’t realize how much there is to see and do in Gulf State Park, but there are nine different ecosystems, ranging from the Gulf of Mexico and our beautiful beaches to the more northern parts of our park, so we like to see people getting out, exploring and enjoying nature," said Chandra Wright with the Lodge at Gulf State Park.
The park is in the process of adding 150 more bikes to the program, along with more stations throughout the park.
You must be 16 years or older to participate in the bikeshare program.
