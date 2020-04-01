Gulf State Park Pier still open for fishing

With the beaches closed, many are headed to Gulf State Park Pier to fish.
The pier is still open, but park officials say they are limiting the amount of people allowed to 200, and have closed doors to their bait shop and restaurant until further notice.
Park officials are also making rounds every 30 minutes to make sure anglers are keeping a 6 foot distance from each other to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Many people tell us they are being extra conscious of spacing themselves out, wanting to make sure they do their part in helping the pier remain open.
“It just helps you remember the beautiful things in life, and not just sitting at home staring at Netflix,” said Stephanie Langston, from Foley.
Fishing off the pier is 9 dollars per person, and 3 dollars to sightsee.
