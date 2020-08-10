GULF STATE, Ala. (WALA) - A prescribed burn is planned at Gulf State Park as part of a forest management plan associated with longleaf pine restoration, wildfire fuel reduction and invasive species control.
The 140-acre burn will take place in a section of the park’s campground between August 18 and September 3, 2020, weather permitting. Camping reservations are not being accepted for campsites 1-123 and sites 469-496 during the burn period.
If weather conditions are favorable during the burn period, an additional 110 acres of marsh near the campground might be burned as well to reduce the risk of wildfire in that area. The planned burns will not affect camping reservations for campsites outside of the burn location.
The Alabama Forestry Commission will conduct the prescribed burns for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) State Parks Division. Every effort is being made to ensure safety and proper smoke management during these burns.
Prescribed fire is an effective way to reduce wildfire risk, enhance wildlife habitat and maintain a healthy forest ecosystem. This is especially important in the south Alabama coastal region due to the vegetation type and a longer growing season. The use of prescribed fire enables the Alabama State Parks Division to better manage its parks’ forest resources into the future.
For more information about the benefits of prescribed fire, visit www.outdooralabama.com/prescribed-fire-alabama.
The Alabama State Parks Division relies on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. To learn more about Alabama State Parks, visit www.alapark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.