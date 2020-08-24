The Gulf is officially closed Monday morning in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, as fire rescue raised the double red flags.
With two storms headed towards the Gulf Coast, officials say you can expect swimming to be off limits for at least several days.
Rip currents, high winds, and rain are a big concern, but Gulf Shores Fire Rescue’s Melvin Shepard says that’s not the only threat to public safety.
“There’s often times logs and other debris that floats around in it, so with these waves and the currents pushing onshore, there is potential for those objects to come ashore and injure people," said Shepard.
Shepard says they are expecting waves to reach a minimum of eight feet later this week, and debris isn’t the only other danger for swimmers besides rip currents.
Shepard says his crew has seen injuries from large waves themselves crashing onto swimmers.
The closed waters weren’t deterring walkers, joggers, and other beach goers this morning, though.
Several people we talk to say even if they cant get in the water, a change in scenery after being stuck at home during this pandemic is refreshing enough.
“Looking forward to different scenery than Oklahoma, its not sandy like the beach is, so we were going to come here even if it was a little bit rainy," said Joshua Goforth, who is here on vacation with his family.
