The city of Gulf Shores has posted double red flags on all beaches within the corporate limits of Gulf Shores due to extreme surf conditions and the presence of deadly rip currents.
Officials say all waters are closed to the public. They say anyone voluntarily entering the water is subject to arrest when double red flags are posted.
Residents and visitors are asked to monitor the surf flag warning system closely.
For current surf conditions, visit www.gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-TIDE.
