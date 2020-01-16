Harrison County Sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Nolan Wallace on three felony charges of sexual battery of a minor.
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the arrest stemmed from a report filed by the victim's father, alleging that his 10-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by Wallace.
They say the juvenile victim told authorities that Wallace had assaulted her on multiple occasions while staying at his residence. Wallace is the step-father of the victim.
Wallace was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond.
