GULFPORT, Miss. --On July 8, 2021 at around 10 a.m., the Gulfport Police responded to 41st Street and Searle Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital and he was in critical condition.

Detectives later discovered that Rose Madge Madison, 34 and the victim were involved in a road rage incident near Three Rivers Road and Airport Road.

A verbal altercation then ensued between them and Madison followed the man to 1st Street and Searle Avenue.

Once the cars came to a stop, Madison discharged a firearm multiple times. , striking the victim.

On July 8, 2021, the Gulfport Police Department arrested Madison and charged her with one count of aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $150,000.