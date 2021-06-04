Gulfport firefighters on Friday responded to a pair of fires set inside a Wal-Mart, and police told FOX10 News they believe the arson is connected to a pair of fires in Mobile last week.

The Gulfport Police Department questioned three people and reviewed security footage but have not made any arrests.

Jason DuCré, a police spokesman, told FOX10 News that investigators believe the people responsible for the arson on U.S. 49 are the same people who set fires in Wal-Mart stores in Mobile. Police released a pair of images from surveillance cameras.

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt said Wal-Mart employees extinguished a pair of fires.

“There was smoke in the store, and so we cleared out the smoke pager that you know there wasn’t any spread of fire in the areas where there was a fire, and then we, you know, cleared out the smoke so that they can open the store back up again,” he said.

A week ago, two stores in Mobile got hit by arsonists. Both of those cases remain unsolved, but authorities released surveillance video of a man they believe was involved in the first blaze. That fire occurred May 27 at the Wal-Mart on Beltline Highway.

A day later, the target was the Wal-Mart on Rangeline Road. Video taken by a viewer shows smoke filling several aisles in the hardware section in the back of the store as fire alarms blare. Photos taken by viewers show flames shooting up to the ceiling.

Beyerstedt said authorities were aware of the Wal-Mart fires in Mobile.

“This certainly is one of the first things that comes to mind when you hear that,” he said.

As investigators try to identify the arsonists, they also are trying answer the other big question –why? Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Mobile of Gulfport police departments.