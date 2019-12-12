Scary moments near one of the busiest intersections in Mobile.
Mobile Police say what started as a fight resulted in shots being fired near Airport and Azalea Thursday afternoon.
Police say the shots were fired at a business after a fight, and one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police sealed off an area of a parking lot where evidence markers were on the scene.
No word of an identity or condition of the person shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.