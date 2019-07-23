MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man who fired a shot that killed an innocent woman in 2017 pleaded guilty to murder.
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office said Harold Wallace received a life sentence for the plea.
On March 6, 2017, Wallace was in the parking lot of a McDonald's when he tried to shoot an employee, but the bullet missed and hit Tamara White, 22.
White was in the parking lot dropping her child off to the father when she was shot. White's friend tried to drive her to the hospital but lost control of the car and hit a tree on Springhill Avenue at Florence Place.
White was pronounced dead at the scene, two other people in the car were injured.
