A 29-year-old man was granted a $2 million bond after authorities say he fired shots inside a grocery store near Pensacola on Thursday.
The alleged shooter, Reginald Booker, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and three weapons related charges after police say he fired shots inside the Grocery Advantage before threatening officers with a gun.
Court documents show Booker has been convicted several times for drug charges, battery charges and an eluding police charge, among other.
No officers were injured during the exchange. Booker was shot twice by officers.
