DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was flown to a hospital Thursday night after he was shot in Daphne. Police now say, there were two gunshot victims.
Police were called to Park Drive around 8 p.m. after the victim was found in the road.
Authorities have confirmed that a pizza delivery driver found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to University Hospital on a helicopter. Police say the second victim was dropped off at a local emergency room, where he was treated and released.
According to investigators, surveillance video from the hospital shows two people in the car that dropped the second victim off. They would like to talk with those people in the car.
Daphne Police said they are unsure where the shooting occurred. The shooter was not at the scene when officers arrived.
