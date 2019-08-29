DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was flown to a hospital Thursday night after he was shot in Daphne.
Police were called to Park Drive around 8 p.m. after the victim was found in the road.
According to sources, a pizza delivery driver found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to University Hospital on a helicopter. Details about his condition have not been released.
Daphne Police said they are unsure where the shooting occurred. The shooter was not at the scene when officers arrived.
