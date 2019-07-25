The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today released the preseason watch list for the 2019 Dodd Trophy.
This year’s list includes 23 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Mountain West and two independents.
Five SEC coaches made the list.
The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.
The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2019 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR). Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.
“The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it looks beyond just the results on the field and measures the overall impact these coaches have had on their players, universities and communities,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “When determining candidates for the watch list, we carefully consider each coach’s commitment to the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”
