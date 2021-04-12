BALDWIN CO. (WALA)- Dozens of damaged cars were on the Auto Craft Collision Center lot Monday.
Manager Jeff Sandheinrich in Gulf Shores said his crew is working overtime to repair them after a historic hail storm, but he said, they're still working on damaged vehicles from Hurricane Sally.
"If we can have everybody's patience. This is not something that anybody can prepare for. We do have teams here that are here to help us that do this for a living," said Sandheinrich.
This weekend's historic hailstorm sent 4-inch ice balls plummeting into hundreds of cars. It cracked or busted out windows and made it too dangerous to even drive them.
Sandheinrich said, "We've got cars as far as everybody can see. A lot of assignments, a lot of cars that haven't come in yet. Right now, we're trying to assess the situation."
One Cut Glass in Foley is overwhelmed with repairs too.
Dawn Wood, the office clerk there said, "We're running a month behind from Sally and then get bombarded by this hailstorm. This week, we're booked up for windshields, back glasses, door glasses, you name it. They're calling us."
The storm left behind more hail claims filed across the state than during all of 2020. According to the national weather service, this is the largest hail ever recorded in our area. That's in the last 70 years.
