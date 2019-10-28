Happy Halloween week! As you are getting ready to hit the streets to trick or treat with your favorite ghosts and goblins, princess and superheroes, be sure to keep safety top of mind!
Here are a few tips.
- Only go to homes with lights on
- Only go to neighborhoods you know
- Decorate costumes with reflective tape or stickers and make sure they have a flashlight or glow sticks
- Make sure masks do not obscure your child’s vision
- When trick or treating, make sure your child knows never enter someone’s home
- Check your child’s candy to make sure it is safe to eat
- Check the sex offender map before trick or treating – so you know which homes and neighborhoods to avoid
If you are going to a Halloween party..
- Don’t drink and drive
- Know your limit
- Call an uber/lyft if necessary
