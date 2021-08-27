PASCAGOULA, Miss. --Due to inclement weather, Halter Marine announced they will change their operations schedule for the weekend until Tuesday.

Halter Marine night shift is to report tonight, August 27, 2021 as scheduled.

Beginning Saturday, August 28, 2021 all shifts are canceled.

They will resume normal operations on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and all personnel should report to work at their regularly scheduled time.

If you have not opted in to receive text alerts, please text marinealerts to 74121 as they will keep you informed of any changes.

Additionally, you may call 1-844-700-5630 to hear the latest update.