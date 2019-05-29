The Atlantic hurricane season begins Saturday, June 1, 2019 and NOAA is predicting up to 15 named storms with up to four of them becoming major hurricanes. Now is a good time to go through your checklist if you haven’t already. Baldwin County emergency personnel are also preparing. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, a drill involving amateur radio operators from across the county simulated a major storm making landfall.
When power and normal lines of communication go down, HAM Radio operators become the lifeline for those in need. Recent history has shown their value like in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and in 2018 with Hurricane Michael. The drill simulated a major hurricane hitting Baldwin County, knocking out power county-wide. With communications also down, the Baldwin County Amateur Radio Club members jumped into action.
“They’re very portable and can go where we may need them to go and have proven as a strong means of communication for us in Baldwin County,” explained Baldwin County EMA Director, Zachery Hood.
From the command center inside Baldwin County EMA, operators monitored calls from roving members around the county. Twenty-seven members from the Baldwin County club and several from the Brewton area participated. Field crews went to shelters, fire stations and hospitals to report back any damage they saw.
“We’re just trying to work out, you know, just any problems with communications between us and the Baldwin County EOC…make sure everything goes smoothly just in case we are activated during a hurricane, there aren’t any hiccups,” said roving HAM radio operator, Richard Bailey.
The information field crews gathered was radioed in and then passed on by paper to EMA officials. Those involved in the drill recognized the important roll they could play.
“We have the county broken into nine zones, if you will and we have anywhere from one to four people in each one of those zones that are going to communities, fire stations, non-government organizations and medical facilities and calling in here, status reports which is invaluable to these people because they need to know,” said Baldwin County Amateur Radio Club officer, Ray Sturch. “Situational awareness is a real, key aspect of what they do and what we try to support.”
A washout meeting was held after the drill concluded. The practice gave bot HAM radio operators and EMA officials a boost of confidence going into this hurricane season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.