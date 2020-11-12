Hancock Whitney Bank pledges $20K to USA and 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hancock Whitney has pledged $20,000 to the University of South Alabama Leadership in Social Justice and Perseverance Scholarship. Bank officials say the funds are designed to help promising young social justice leaders pursue higher education at USA.
With a total financial impact of $40,000 through dollar-for-dollar matching provided by the Mitchell-Moulton Scholarship Initiative, the contribution supports USA’s $500,000 fund-raising goal for the new scholarship established through a university partnership with 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile.
Hancock Whitney designated its contribution to benefit only low-to-moderate-income students. Aligning with Hancock Whitney’s broader corporate commitment to diversity and inclusion, the pledge also expands a long-standing educational and community partnership between Hancock Whitney and USA.
“At Hancock Whitney, we believe educational opportunities secure foundations for insightful, intentional, leadership vital to ensuring safe, just, and inclusive communities for all,” said Hancock Whitney Alabama Market President Guy Helmsing. “We are proud to continue growing our relationship with the University of South Alabama by supporting a scholarship that offers financial resources for deserving young leaders in social justice to achieve their dreams and make a difference.”
Hancock Whitney recently became the Official Bank of the University of South Alabama and the exclusive provider of the USA Jags branded debit card available through https://www.hancockwhitney.com/jags, any local Hancock Whitney financial center, or the bank’s contact center at 1.800.448.8812. Additionally, the 25,000-seat Hancock Whitney Stadium opened for the 2020 football season as a state-of-the-art campus sports venue showcasing Jag Nation football and other athletics.
University officials said Hancock Whitney’s financial support for the Leadership in Social Justice and Perseverance Scholarship carries on a mutual commitment to creating opportunities for all people and helps foster a campus community that nurtures and celebrates diversity and inclusion and sets an example for leading and facilitating social justice initiatives.
“The University and 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile are honored to have Hancock Whitney’s support of the new scholarship fund,” said Dr. André Green, associate vice president of academic affairs at USA and president of 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile. “Investments like this will not only change the trajectory of our students’ lives, but the community’s as a whole.
