We have a follow up report on a story FOX10 News has been following for months: work on the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
University officials say work on the stadium, with a total cost in the mid $70 millions, is about halfway complete.
Athletic Director Joel Erdmann said, "The most significant piece of that 'halfway,' there is a lot of the under the surface construction that takes so long. The footings, the foundation, the concrete: all of that is in."
The stadium is now coming "out of the ground" as university officials say.
The steel structure for the operation building is complete, the press tower is going up, and you can see where seating will be.
Seating capacity will be 25,000 and about 750 "standing room only" in what's called the south terrace.
Erdmann said, "We've sold out of our suites, we've sold out of the loges, we are close to selling out of our club and what we call our 'premier chair-back,' but there is plenty of tremendous seating throughout the stadium, including 'bench-backs."
Those sold out suites are $25,000 a year.
As far as necessities like restrooms, school officials say there'll be more than the code requires.
Erdmann said, "We also will have ninety something points of sale for our concessions, people who want to get there, get there quick and get back to their seats. 173050
South Alabama Football Coach Steve Campbell said the new stadium is already a recruiting tool.
Campbell said, "We're able to get our foot in the door of a lot more recruits than what we could previously, and we're getting a lot more early commitments which now with the early signing date that's huge."
And if you like big screens, university officials say there will also be a video board 100 feet wide by 38 feet high
Opening day for the stadium is scheduled September 12, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.