MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- South Alabama Football embarks on a new chapter in their new, on-campus stadium Saturday. Hancock-Whitney Stadium is almost ready for the Jags to take on the green wave of Tulane, in this historic kickoff.
Crews spent Thursday stocking the concession stands and putting the drinks on ice, adding those finishing touches.
South Alabama Athletic Director, Joel Erdmann said, “ For about the last two or three days, the auxiliary services, the concession stands, the catering, the apparel shop and the locker room have been stocking their items, whether it’s beverage apparel or food, and preparing for a crowd.”
There will also be a deep cleaning of the stadium Friday and the stands will only be at 25% capacity due to COVID-19. Social distancing and face masks will be required.
“We will also ask people to be aware of the seats they are assigned to. If everybody sits in the appropriate seats that they are assigned, everybody will be appropriately distanced. So, we will ask people not to leave those seats and not cluster into groups,” Erdmann added.
It's not the grand opening to the jags first on-campus football stadium Erdmann imagined years ago as a student here, but an exciting one nonetheless.
Erdmann said, “I think what I’m looking the most forward to is the time the Jags take the field for the first time and they literally come out the gates and enter Hancock Whitney stadium and they put their stake in the ground. This is our home. This is where we belong. It is on campus. We were all here in the beginning and we all made it happen.”
As for the game itself, the Jags are 10-point underdogs, but they were underdogs last week when they upset Southern Miss.
Kickoff is 6:30 Saturday night. FOX10 News will have you covered on it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.