UPDATE (9:00 p.m.) - Spanish Fort Police said the teenager was recaptured Monday Night at Arlington Apartments where he was trying to break into a vehicle.
-------------
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Police say a handcuffed teenager is on the run after he escaped from officers in Spanish Fort.
Investigators said the 17-year-old boy was arrested for stealing shoes and flip flops from Kohl's at the Spanish Fort Town Center around 4 p.m. He was taken to the police station at the Eastern Shore Center and was able to slip away from officers as they were about to take him to juvenile detention.
He was last seen around the bowling alley around 5:30 p.m. with the handcuffs still on him.
Call police if you can help them find the teen.
