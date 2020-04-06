Hangout delivers food to "healthcare heroes"

The Hangout may be closed right now, but that didn’t stop chefs from making a stop at the South Baldwin Emergency Room.
Several staff members stopped by last week to deliver meals to who they call our health care heroes working hard on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They may not have been able to go inside to personally deliver the food, but they say they were happy to show their appreciation in any way, even from afar.
The Hangout says they packed each meals in individual to go containers and then wrapped each of them in plastic wrap, stuck them in plastic bags, and then put them in sanitized and disinfected tubs to head inside the hospital to those nurses and doctors working around the clock to help keep all of us safe and healthy.
The Hangout says during their closure they have been sanitizing and disinfecting their kitchens, and say all chefs who helped make the large order have been self quarantining.
