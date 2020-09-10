Gulf Shores City Schools announced an exciting, new partnership with The Hangout Thursday, September 10, 2020 that will focus on the arts. The Hangout will be funding a new music lab and offer unique learning opportunities through the music program at Gulf Shores High School.
The initial commitment from The Hangout is for $100,000 to purchase equipment needed to meet the needs of the new program. In honor of the contribution, the new facility will be called Hangout Music Lab. Gulf Shores school officials said the partnership is much appreciated and its goals align directly with their core school values.
“That’s what this is about today, is community stepping up and partnering with our kids, offering them experiences that they would not get otherwise,” said Gulf Shores High School principal, Cindy Veazey.
Students enrolled in the program will be able to learn about live music production, recording techniques, stage lighting, equipment repair and other industry-related skills. Internship opportunities through the annual Hangout Music Festival will continue to be available. The initial donation will go toward buying 10 new computer editing workstations, but Hangout officials said they intend to continue to support the schools for years to come.
“We’re going to make a commitment to the school,” said Hangout owner, Shaul Zislin. “We spoke to the school leadership, on an annual basis to charge these batteries so these experiences for the kids are going to be existing for years to come.”
The course will be an elective and filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. The school hopes to offer it to up to 100 students each year. The goal is to have the new equipment in and the class up and running by the spring semester of 2021.
