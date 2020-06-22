Hangout Pirates and Princess Breakfast returns with adjustments amid outbreak

As tourists returned to the beach this summer, so did the Hangout’s Pirates and Princess Breakfast show.
While they’ve had to make some adjustments due to coronavirus, organizers say they are happy that the show could go on.
The breakfast, which has food and fun for families, especially little kids, is happening three times a day, with crews working hard to sanitize everything, keep the dining area spaced out, all while pirates and princesses dance and sing with masks.
“For the most part, its business as usual, just making sure that we’re adhering to the guidelines, but its such a great show this year, its just a great time," said Derek Rowan, with the Hangout Hospitality Group.
There are shows at 8,9, and 10 am daily, with a singalong, good food, and even a treasure hunt for the kids.
