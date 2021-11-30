WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A sigh of relief for a Walton County family and the deputies who spent some of Tuesday searching a wooded area of DeFuniak Springs for a runaway 4-year-old girl.

It's a call that typically makes Deputy Damon Byrd's heart sink. A frantic mother alerted the Walton County Sheriff's Office that her four-year-old little girl, Alva Chapman, had gone missing from her front yard off of Rock Hill Road.

Walton County Deputy Damon Byrd said, "So we got on scene, found a couple of footprints leading up the driveway."

Byrd, who's is a K-9 supervisor with the Walton County Sheriff's Office got right to work. He said the county's department of corrections sent in one of their bloodhounds who picked up Alva's scent right away.

"I took the child's teddy bear and pillowcase, sealed it in a bag, and then, where we found that initial footprint, I dropped those items, let the bloodhounds smell it, establish that scent and the hound knew that scent was what we were looking for. Luckily, the hound whose name was Lulu took us right to her," said Byrd.

Deputy Byrd said Alva told them she left her front yard to chase after her dogs and then got lost. Byrd said Alva was found a mile away from home with her dog, next to a tree.

"We were on our hands and knees several times crawling through what she had taken us through. She actually took me through some thicker stuff than some suspects have in my career. Very tough little girl," Byrd said.

Even when deputies got to Alva, they said she still had some leftover energy.

"When we found the child initially, I don't know if she was playing with us or if we had spooked her, but she took off running. So I was trying to run and keep sight of this girl and call out on my radio that she was running from us and luckily it was the radio traffic, Everybody got a kick out of it. She she ran a little ways and then saw I was chasing her and she laughed and then came and gave me a hug and I carried her out of the woods."

A successful rescue mission that ended in smiles all around, evidenced in pictures posted to the Walton County Sheriff's Office Twitter.

"There's no way to put into words, the pride that we feel being able to do that, to return that child safely to her family," Byrd said.

Alva was missing for more than an hour. Deputy Byrd said she was checked out by EMS for some scratches and bruises but is just fine.