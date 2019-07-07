In a world where you can have nearly any ice cream flavor and form of your heart's desire, snow zone in Mobile offers a unique twist on the traditional treat.
"We came up with the concept of frozen cotton candy because it's so light and fluffy," said Snow Zone Owner, Theresa McDaniel.
While Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream Shop gives you that comforting old fashioned feel.
"It's very nice. We usually come here about once a week on a Sunday."
And Three Georges Candy downtown takes you back in time.
Making a sundae can get a little tricky in the Alabama heat.
"We have to figure out what kind of cup to put it in to make it still look nice," said Craig Hanks.
But it's always worth it.
"Favorite part is just the interaction with the other people."
It's not known for certain, but story has it, the ice cream sundae was invented as a way to get by the law. Back in the late 1880's ice cream sodas were super popular, but selling soda on Sunday was illegal, so instead they swapped soda for syrup,forming the ice cream sundae.
