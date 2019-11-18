The Hargrove Foundation will host its fifth annual gala on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at the Convention Center in downtown Mobile, AL. A reception will be held at 6pm with dinner following at 7pm.
General Colin Powell, USA (Ret.), honorable statesman and retired four-star general in the United States Army, will serve as the keynote speaker.
Dan Borné, LSU’s “Voice of the Valley” will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.
The Hargrove Foundation’s recent keynote speakers include John Stallworth, former American football hall-of-famer, Gen. Russell Honoré, USA (Ret.), commander of Joint Task Force Katrina, Captain Scott Kelly, retired United States astronaut, and Frank Abagnale, inspiration behind the Steven Spielberg film “Catch Me If You Can”.
As part of this year’s schedule of events, we are also holding a Hargrove Foundation Golf Classic at 7:00am the morning of Friday, November 22nd at Robert Trent Jones’ Magnolia Golf Course.
The Hargrove Foundation is the charitable link of the Hargrove family of companies, and is funded by the generosity of teammates and donors.
The Foundation is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization and supports the following four sectors: education, arts and culture, qualified sports activities, and health and human services. Since 2012, the Foundation has awarded over $1 million in support.
One of the Gala and Foundation’s primary beneficiaries is the Hargrove Adaptive Toy Project, in which Teammates modify toy cars for children with mobility limitations.
To purchase tickets, register a team for the golf tournament, explore sponsorship opportunities, or learn more about the Hargrove Foundation, visit: https://hargrovefoundation.org/2019-foundation-gala
