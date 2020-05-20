The Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command gave an update Wednesday on virus cases in Mobile County and efforts to reduce the number.
The Unified Command is made up of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold, and Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood.
They hold weekly news conferences.
The latest figures Wednesday afternoon showed an additional 44 cases from Tuesday and two additional deaths bringing that total to 105.
Dr. Eichold had said he has not seen a bump in cases since Governor Kay Ivey relaxed her restrictions with the "Safer at Home" order.
Eichold said, "The case numbers, we're increasing the testing number of patients every day and the number of new cases is relatively flat or slightly declining. We're optimistic that we're going in the right direction."
Totals Wednesday afternoon showed more than 15,000 tests were conducted by labs in Mobile.
