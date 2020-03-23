MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Doctors say having a playdate with just one friend creates new links that could spread COVID-19, which is exactly what all of our jobs, schools and businesses are trying to prevent by closing and making drastic changes to support social distancing.
Parents like Rene Sprague, a nurse and mother of three, say it’s concerning seeing families still planning playdates.
“I get it. It’s pretty miserable being at home with three kids and not being able to go anywhere.”
She says she’s especially fearful for immunocompromised people, like her 15 year-old son, who are relying on the rest of us to keep them healthy.
“I’ve seen them posting it on Facebook sometimes and when I… I still have to go to work... so when I’m driving back and forth to work I see some kids at the playground and I get it... like there is no judgment from me as far as trying to parent these kids that are stuck at home. I’m fearful because if my oldest child gets this he won’t survive it,” said Sprague.
Reports show, while COVID-19 doesn’t affect kids as severely as adults, children could be carriers and can infect other more vulnerable people.
A new study shows the virus that causes COVID-19 can live in the air for up to three hours and even up to two or three days on plastic and stainless steel, so going to the playground may not be such a good idea either.
If you do choose to go to the playground doctors say to stay away from big groups and make sure to bring plenty of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
