MOSS POINT, MS (WALA)- A 15-year-old capital murder suspect was captured Tuesday night in Mississippi. Moss Point Police said Korey Monroe was arrested without incident leaving a house in Moss Point. He's accused of gunning down 19-year-old Caleb Lett on Woodlawn Avenue.
FOX10 News spoke with Caleb's family who said he was a good kid with a bright future.
Joycelynn Lett, Caleb's grandmother said, "Just terrible. We're just kind of like in outer space...like it's kind of like an oblivion in a cloud."
Caleb's family is devastated and grasping for answers as to why their 19-year-old son was shot and killed.
Thomas Lett, Caleb's father said, "One of our last conversations, he told me he wanted to do good and make me proud and he was going to do his best do to that."
Joycelynn added, "Whoever life he touched, they did not forget Caleb."
Joycelyn and Thomas raised Caleb. They're his grandparents. Caleb's mother was also at their house after his death. She searched for words to describe her son.
Crystal Nicholson, Caleb's mother said, "There's no words that could explain what this child could have been or how great and to have that greatness snatched away from you, it's very suffocating."
In his senior year of high school, Caleb was Mister Moss Point High, he played in the band, volunteered at church and was in the top ten in his class.
Moss Point Police said there may be another person of interest in this case, but they're not giving any names.
Caleb's family had a message for the young suspect, Korey Monroe.
"Honey, get your life together. You need Jesus so hard. You didn't just hurt this family, you hurt your own, your mother, grandmother, father, whoever, are probably grieving as hard as we are. Not only did we lose a son, so did they," said Joycelynn.
There will be a memorial for Caleb Thursday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at 6pm in Pascagoula.
